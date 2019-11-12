Monday was deemed as one of the worst days of the anti-government protests that have grappled the semi-autonomous territory of Hong Kong since June.
Monday was deemed as one of the worst days of the anti-government protests that have grappled the semi-autonomous territory of Hong Kong since June.

US condemns violence in Hong Kong, calls for police, protestors to exercise restraint

ANI | Updated: Nov 12, 2019 08:21 IST

Washington DC [USA], Nov 12 (ANI): The United States on Monday condemned the violence witnessed during the anti-government protests in Hong Kong and called for both police and protestors alike to exercise restraint.
A statement issued by the US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus read that Washington urges Hong Kong government to build on its dialogue with the public and begin efforts to address the underlying concerns driving the protests. It also urged the protestors to respond to efforts at dialogue.
"The United States is watching the situation in Hong Kong with grave concern. We condemn violence on all sides, extend our sympathies to victims of violence regardless of their political inclinations, and call for all parties -- police and protesters -- to exercise restraint," the statement read.
"The increased polarisation within Hong Kong society underscores the need for a broad-based and sincere dialogue between the government, protestors, and citizenry writ large," it added.
Monday was deemed as one of the worst days of the anti-government protests that have grappled the semi-autonomous territory of Hong Kong since June. At least 60 injuries were reported, along with two gruesome incidents-- a student was shot with a live round and a man was set on fire.
The statement further said that the US believes that Hong Kong's autonomy, its adherence to the rule of law, and its commitment to protecting civil liberties are keys to preserving its special status under the US law, as well as to the success of "One Country", Two Systems" and Hong Kong's future stability and prosperity.
Washington urged Beijing to honor the commitments it made in the Sino-British Joint Declaration, including commitments that Hong Kong will "enjoy a high degree of autonomy" and that the people of the region will enjoy human rights, the freedom of express and peaceful assembly.
The protests in the city have escalated over the death of Chow Tsz-lok, a computer sciences student at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST). Chow had suffered a severe head injury in a parking garage close to the scene of protests. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:28 IST

Boeing expects 737 MAX to resume commercial service in Jan 2020

Chicago [USA], Nov 12 (ANI): Boeing expects to resume the deliveries of the grounded 737 MAX jets in December following certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and it could be able to start commercial service of the jets in January, next year, the company said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:21 IST

Pak Cabinet to decide on removing Nawaz Sharif from ECL today

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 12 (ANI): The Pakistan cabinet will decide on removing former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from the Exit Control List (ECL) based on the recommendations from a sub-committee which is slated to take up the matter on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 09:48 IST

Evo Morales boards plane for Mexico, says will return to Bolivia...

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Former Bolivian President Evo Morales has boarded a plane for Mexico where he has been granted political asylum, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard confirmed on Monday evening.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 09:12 IST

Bangladesh: 15 killed in head-on train collision in Brahmanbaria district

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Nov 12 (ANI): At least 15 people were killed and several others sustained injuries when two passenger trains collided head-on in Bangladesh's Brahmanbaria district on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 08:43 IST

Former US President Jimmy Carter hospitalised

Washington DC [USA], Nov 12 (ANI): Former United States President Jimmy Carter was admitted to a hospital in Atlanta on Monday evening ahead of a procedure to relieve brain pressure caused by bleeding due to his recent falls, the Carter Centre said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 05:59 IST

Evo Morales accepts political asylum granted by Mexico

Mexico City [Mexico], Nov 12 (ANI): Evo Morales, who had announced his resignation as Bolivian president a day earlier, on Monday (local time) accepted the political asylum offered by the Mexican government.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 05:29 IST

Chinese, Malaysian companies develop 'energy bus' for ASEAN markets

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Nov 12 (ANI): China's Zhongtong Bus Holding Co., Ltd. and Malaysian automotive manufacturer Terus Maju Services (TMS) have signed an agreement to develop new 'energy buses' for the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) markets.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 05:01 IST

Judge says Trump can't sue New York AG in court to stop release...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 12 (ANI): A federal judge on Monday (local time) dismissed New York's attorney general and state tax commissioner as defendants in President Donald Trump's lawsuit seeking to block a House of Representatives committee from obtaining his New York state tax returns.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 04:02 IST

3 bomb blasts kill 7 in northeast Syrian town near Turkey border

Damascus [Syria], Nov 12 (ANI): At least seven people were killed and 70 others sustained injuries when three car bombs exploded nearly simultaneously in the largely Kurdish city of Qamishli in northeastern Syria near the Turkish police.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 03:42 IST

James Le Mesurier, British founder of White Helmets, found dead...

Ankara [Turkey], Nov 12 (ANI): James Le Mesurier, a former British army officer, who had founded the organisation that trained the Syrian rescue group known as the White Helmets, was found dead in Istanbul on Monday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 03:24 IST

Russian scholar found disposing chopped body parts of young...

Moscow [Russia], Nov 12 (ANI): A prominent Russian historian appeared in court in St. Petersburg on Monday (local time) in a grisly murder case that has grabbed headlines across the country.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 01:59 IST

Unable to tackle locust swarms, Sindh minister suggests...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 12 (ANI): Karachiites are witnessing swarms of locusts descending upon their city from Balochistan's coastal areas. Taking a jibe over the situation, Sindh minister of agriculture Ismail Rahu has asked the people to take advantage of the situation calmly by preparing deliciou

Read More
iocl