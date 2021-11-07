US Congress members propose bill to establish infectious disease monitoring centre in Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan], November 7 (ANI): A bill was introduced in the US Congress to establish an infectious disease monitoring centre at the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) in Taipei, reported local media.

The proposal, dubbed the US-Taiwan Public Health Protection Act, aims for the new centre which would cooperate with Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to track down outbreaks of infectious diseases in the region early, Taiwan News reported citing CNA.



Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton, California Democrat Representative Ro Khanna, and several other legislators from both sides of the political spectrum backed the proposal.

The centre's staff would include at least three experts from the US Department of Health and Human Services and at least one employee from other US government departments and staff from Taiwan's CDC.

Nearly USD 1.6 million budget would be set aside for the fiscal year 2022, with USD 1.35 million for each following year, including USD 1.25 million for personnel costs on the plan, according to Taiwan News. (ANI)

