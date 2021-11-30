US Congresswoman deliberately uses name Republic of Taiwan on social media

Taipei [Taiwan], November 30 (ANI): A US Representative, who recently visited Taiwan, said that she deliberately used the name "Republic of Taiwan" in a Twitter post.

This came after US Congresswoman Nancy Mace on Thursday uploaded a picture of her arriving in Taiwan with the caption "Just touched down in the Republic of Taiwan."

Mace said that she had written "Republic of Taiwan" as a "subtle but strong nod to the Taiwanese people" and their concerns about Chinese aggression, Taiwan News reported citing a CNN interview.

Mace had taken part in a 17-member, bipartisan delegation of US representatives and congressional staff that made a surprise visit to Taiwan, reported Taiwan News.



The delegation, which was the second of its kind this month, had an "in-depth exchange of views with senior government officials on various important issues such as Taiwan-U.S. relations and regional security," according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release.

Mace said that the use of "Republic of Taiwan" was 100 per cent intentional adding that many Taiwanese and Taiwanese-Americans had thanked her for the statement.

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.

Taipei has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to complete reunification with self-ruled Taiwan and vowed to smash any attempts at formal independence for the island. (ANI)

