US continues monitoring situation as N Korea conducts 4th projectiles launch in 2 weeks

Washington [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): The United States continues to monitor the situation in the Korean Peninsula after North Korea conducted its fourth projectiles launch in two weeks on Tuesday.

"We continue to monitor the situation and are consulting closely with our South Korean and Japanese allies," a US official told Yonhap News Agency.

Early on Tuesday, Pyongyang fired two unidentified projectiles off its east coast along with releasing a statement condemning the US-South Korea military exercises which began on Monday.

Last week on August 2, North Korea had launched two short-range projectiles into the Sea of Japan, just 48 hours after conducting similar tests on July 31.

Before this, the reclusive state had also launched two short-range missiles on July 25, which bore similarities with Russia's Iskander missiles. The new type of ballistic missiles have been codenamed KN-23.

Pyongyang claimed to have sent a "solemn" warning to Seoul and Washington through the launches over the military exercises.

US President Donald Trump has previously downplayed the launches by stating that they are not in breach of the Singapore agreement. (ANI)

