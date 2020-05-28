Washington [USA], May 28 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of US deaths caused by COVID-19 has surpassed 100,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The number of COVID-19 deaths in the US as of early evening on Wednesday (local time) reached 100,047.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country stands at 1.69 million. (Sputnik/ANI)
US coronavirus toll surpasses 100,000 mark
ANI | Updated: May 28, 2020 04:16 IST
