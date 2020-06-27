Washington [US], June 27 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of the novel coronavirus deaths in the United States has exceeded 125,000, the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center revealed.
The data showed on Friday that the United States has 125,045 fatalities caused by the disease and more than 2.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases. (Sputnik/ANI)
US COVID-19 death toll crosses 1.25 lakh
ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2020 08:50 IST
Washington [US], June 27 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of the novel coronavirus deaths in the United States has exceeded 125,000, the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center revealed.