US 'deeply concerned' with reports about Turkey's possible S-400 system tests

Washington [US], October 7: The US State Department said it was concerned about reports on possible tests by Turkey of Russian S-400 air defense missile systems.



Earlier, it was reported that Ankara had deployed Russian S-400 air defense systems to the Black Sea province of Samsun - probably for testing. The Turkish authorities have not made any official statements on this yet.

"We are aware of these reports. We continue to object strenuously to Turkey's purchase of the S-400 air defense system, and are deeply concerned with reports that Turkey is continuing its efforts to bring the S-400 into operation. Our suspension of Turkey from the F-35 program, in response to the S-400 acquisition, signaled the seriousness with which the Administration approaches this issue," a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik.

"We continue to stress at the highest levels that the S-400 transaction remains a major obstacle in the bilateral relationship and at NATO, as well as a risk for potential CAATSA sanctions. We are confident that President Erdogan and his senior officials understand our position," the spokesperson said.


