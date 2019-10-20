United States' Defence Secretary Mark Esper (File photo)
US Defence Secretary Esper in Kabul to take peace talks forward

ANI | Updated: Oct 20, 2019 22:24 IST

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 20 (ANI): United States' Defence Secretary Mark Esper on Sunday arrived here with the aim to reach a peace agreement with Afghanistan.
"The aim is to still get a peace agreement at some point, a political agreement, that is the best way forward," Esper told reporters, as quoted by the Voice of America.
On September 8, Washington called off the US-Taliban peace deal after the terrorist organisation claimed the responsibility for a bomb blast in Kabul that took the life of an American soldier.
Taliban attack in Kabul on September 6, which killed 12 including a US soldier, prompted US President Donald Trump to pull out, saying the group "probably don't have the power to negotiate." (ANI)

