US Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman tells India that together we can overcome any challenges, also exchanged notes on China

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Recalling the great chemistry between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden during the recent bilateral and Quad meetings in Washington, US Deputy Secretary of State, Wendy Sherman in her interaction with Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla said that both India and America can overcome any challenge and stressed on extraordinary comfort and ease between the two nations.

A source familiar with the meeting told ANI that she said during the meet "kind of challenges that India US face together is very relevant and topical, she said asserting that there are no challenges our countries cannot overcome."

India and the US also discussed Indo-Pacific and especially exchanged notes on China.

Interestingly the US and China are also holding high-level talks in Zurich, Switzerland.

During talks between Shringla and Sherman, many issues were discussed, "China did come up, India-US shared perspectives. She mentioned the US will compete, cooperate and challenge China. Sherman said we will compete as we need a level playing field, we will challenge China, we want rule-based order, India also informed the US about the border, the status of disengagement, EAM S Jaishankar engagement with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi," source added.

India and the US also discussed Afghanistan, Pakistan, defence cooperation, COVID-19 pandemic, climate and space cooperation today.

A flurry of diplomatic activities between India and the United States are also lined in coming weeks and months, sources informed ANI.

Moreover, the sources also divulged that the 2+2 dialogue between India and the United States is expected to take place in November and the two countries will hold a meeting of the Defence Policy Group (DPG) soon.

They said that India and the US will have a series of engagements and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar will be visiting the United States. A counter-terrorism and designation dialogue between the two countries will be held soon, the sources added. (ANI)