Alice Wells, the United States' Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs (Photo/US State Department)
US diplomat Alice Wells reaches Pakistan for official visit

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:16 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 6 (ANI): Alice Wells, the United States' Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs, reached Islamabad on Tuesday.
She is currently on an official five-day visit to the nation, along with a high-level US delegation, reported Geo News.
Wells is slated to hold delegation-level talks with the Pakistani leadership during her trip.
Pakistan Prime Minister had recently visited Washington, during which he had admitted to having 30,000 to 40,000 militants on their soil, who had fought in Afghanistan and Kashmir. He had also added that Pakistan had around 40 militant groups operating within their borders. (ANI)

