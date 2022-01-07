US' diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics over Uyghur abuses garners Muslims support worldwide: Report

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): The decision by the United States to boycott the Beijing Olympics in February 2022 in the wake of the genocide and inhumane treatment of Muslims in China's Xinjiang province is a fair response in all respects because the humiliation, torture, and suffering of 1 million Uighur Muslims in the reformatory camps in Xinjiang is unbearable and indescribable, reported Pakistan Vernacular media.

The international human rights watchdog Human Rights Watch (HRW) has also confirmed that Uighur Muslims face severe restrictions and violence to renounce their religion Islam.

"China is Islamabad's trusted ally. There is complete understanding and cooperation between Islamabad and Beijing on important international issues including Kashmir, Taiwan, and Palestine," said the vernacular media.



Pakistan-China friendship is a proud golden chapter in the history of both countries. However, it must be remembered that Muslims are one Ummah. In the same way, we will continue to demand the protection of the religious and human rights of Uighur Muslims, said Pakistan's vernacular media.

China must in its own interest not only liberate the Muslims inside the Xinjiang province from concentration camps but also restore religious freedom, including their civil rights.

Otherwise, the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party should understand that the US will be able to win the support of the Muslim public against China with regard to Uighur Muslims.

We are well aware that the US is using the issue of Uighur Muslims as a political weapon against China. However, the Islamic world is also feeling that whatever the hidden motives of the US, there is no denying the fact that the way in which the US is exposing the suffering of the Uighur Muslims on a global scale is not a lie or propaganda, the vernacular media said.

Rather, it is a complete and unequivocal truth on which the American position will and should be appreciated and encouraged. We hope that the Beijing administration will immediately reverse the unjust and cruel measures taken against Islam and Muslims in Xinjiang province, Pakistan vernacular media added. (ANI)

