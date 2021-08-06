US disgusted over killing of Afghan govt's media head

Kabul [Afgfhanistan], August 6 (ANI): US Charge d'Affaires to Afghanistan Ross Wilson has expressed his condolences over the death of the Afghanistan government's media head on Friday.

Dawa Khan Menapal, who headed the Media and Information Centre of the Afghanistan government, was assassinated on Friday, local media reports said. The Taliban have claimed responsibility for his death.



Taking to Twitter Ross Wilson wrote, "We are saddened & disgusted by the Taliban's targeted killing of Dawa Khan Meenapal, a friend and colleague, whose career was focused on providing truthful information to all Afghans about Afghanistan. These murders are an affront to Afghans' human rights & freedom of speech."

Dawa Khan had served as head of the Afghan government's media wing in Kandahar in 2015 and worked as deputy presidential spokesman from 2016 to 2020.

Since the foreign troops started leaving Afghanistan under the US peace deal, the Taliban has been aggressively targeting the Afghan government and its forces. So far, the insurgent group has taken control over several key areas of the country. (ANI)

