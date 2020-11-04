US Elections 2020: 3 arrested during protests in Washington

Washington [US], November 4 (ANI): Three people were arrested in two separate incidents during protests at Black Lives Matters plaza in Washington on Tuesday.

Hundreds of demonstrators against and for President Donald Trump were present as they planned to watch the state-by-state results of the 2020 election.

Demonstrations were largely peaceful aside from two scuffles, in which police say three people have been arrested.



One person was arrested earlier in the night for resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Two others were arrested following an assault incident and charges are pending, police said.

Police could be seen detaining a man and putting him inside a police van.

Many in the crowds began to gather on Tuesday afternoon held signs protesting President Donald Trump or showing support for former Vice President Joe Biden.

Dozens of posters and cardboard signs were plastered on the fence bordering Lafayette Square. D.C. police said three people were arrested during two separate incidents.

The presidential election is turning into a nail-biter as Biden is heading for a landslide win over incumbent Trump. (ANI)

