Iranian Foreign Minister Javed Zarif (File Photo)
US embarrassed that $100s of blns of its arms didn't intercept Yemeni fire: Javed Zarif

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 06:09 IST

Tehran [Iran], Sept 18 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Minister Javed Zarif on Tuesday hit out at the USA while making an apparent reference to a drone attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia and said that it was embarrassing for the US that its arms worth several billion dollars could not intercept Yemini fire.
"US is in denial if it thinks that Yemeni victims of 4.5 yrs of the worst war crimes wouldn't do all to strike back. Perhaps it is embarrassed that $100s of blns of its arms didn't intercept Yemeni fire. But blaming Iran won't change that. Ending the war is only solution for all," Zarif said in a series of tweets.
"Just imagine: The US isn't upset when its allies mercilessly BOMB babies in Yemen for over 4 years--with its arms and its military assistance. But it is terribly upset when the victims react the only way they can--against the aggressor's OIL refineries," he added.
His remarks come days after a drone attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed the responsibility for the attack. (ANI)

