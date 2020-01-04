US Embassy in Pakistan restricts travel of govt personnel

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan 4 (ANI): Amid tensions in the region over the killing of Iran's elite Quds Force, General Qassem Soleimani, US Embassy in Pakistan issued advisory restricting travel of US government employees.

"Given possible reactions to recent events in Iraq, the US Embassy has restricted travel by US government employees. US government personnel in Pakistan are required to postpone non-essential official movements and most personal movements," informed US Embassy in Pakistan on Friday.

The US consulate in Pakistan to monitor their surroundings for possible demonstrations and suspicious activity.

Washington on Thursday carried out a strike near Baghdad's international airport killing Soleimani, a US-designated terrorist, along with six others on the direction of President Donald Trump.

The US had accused Soleimani of orchestrating several attacks on coalition bases in Iraq including the December 27 attack in which American and Iraqi personnel were killed. (ANI)

