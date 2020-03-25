US embassy urges its citizens to comply with Indian law during lockdown

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): The United States embassy here on Wednesday urged its nationals to comply with Indian law and obey directions from law enforcement officers amid nationwide lockdown.

The mission said the US government is in talks with the Indian government to emphasise the need for hotels to continue to lodge US citizens.

"On March 24, Indian Prime Minister Modi announced a nationwide curfew through April 15, 2020, in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. While the exact parameters of the curfew are still unclear, US citizens should cooperate by sheltering in place. US citizens are required to comply with Indian law and obey directions from law enforcement officers. We are in contact with the Indian government to emphasise the need for hotels to continue to lodge US citizens," the embassy said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

The US mission continues to work with the Department of State and airline companies to arrange flights from India to the United States for citizens.

"Once these flights are arranged, we will work with the Indian government to arrange to the greatest extent possible safe passage to airports for US citizens," said the embassy.

Meanwhile, the government of France is also in talks with the Indian government for the evacuation of 2,000 French tourists, who are stranded in the country due to nationwide lockdown, French diplomatic sources told ANI.

The central government has banned the operations of international commercial passenger flights to India from March 22 to March 29.

So far, India has reported 606 positive cases of coronavirus, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

