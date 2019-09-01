US engaging in 'piracy and threats' to stop Tehran from selling oil: Zarif

Tehran [Iran], Sep 1 (ANI): The United States is engaging in "piracy and threats" to stop Tehran from selling crude oil to its "traditional customers", Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Saturday, following the blacklisting of the country's oil tanker by Washington on grounds that it was headed to Syria.

"US denied us means of defence: We built missiles and US complains. US denied us nuclear fuel: We made it and US complains. Now US engages in piracy and threats to prevent Iran from selling oil to traditional customers. Stop nagging @SecPompeo: We will sell oil to any & all buyers," Zarif wrote on Twitter.

zarif.JPG"alt=""itemprop="image" />

Washington on Friday blacklisted Iranian vessel Adrian Darya 1, stating that it had "reliable information" that the ship was transporting oil to Syria in violation of European Union sanctions. In addition, the country also imposed sanctions on the ship's captain Akhilesh Kumar, reported Al Jazeera.

The vessel, officially called Grace 1, is at the centre of a confrontation between Tehran and Washington. Friday's decision implies that anyone who provides support to the tanker risks being sanctioned by the US. (ANI)

