US envoy discusses shared interests in Afghanistan with Russian diplomats in Moscow

Washington [US], November 16 (ANI): US Special Representative Thomas West met top Russian diplomats in Moscow and discussed shared interests in Afghanistan and the need for the Taliban to fulfil commitments to the international community.

"Met today in Moscow with Special Presidential Representative (Zamir) Kabulov and Security Council Deputy Secretary (Alexander) Venediktov. Discussed shared interests in Afghanistan and need for Taliban to fulfil commitments to the international community," US Special Representative tweeted.

This was West's first visit to Moscow after assuming the office of US Special Representative for Afghanistan. Earlier, Kabulov on Monday said he had discussed with West the entire range of Afghan settlement issues.



This meeting comes in the backdrop of the recently concluded Troika (US, Russia, China, Pakistan) meeting.

During last week's meet in Islamabad, participants from the four nations reaffirmed the centrality of Taliban fulfilling terrorism commitments, working with fellow Afghans on inclusive governance, and protecting the rights of all Afghans, especially women and girls.

"We are all focused on the deteriorating humanitarian situation and meeting urgent needs, including to support UN scaling up. The international community must speak with one voice and act with a common purpose," Thomas had said.

The US special representative for Afghanistan, who is on his first Asian and European tour, will also be visiting India. (ANI)

