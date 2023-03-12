US envoy to UN raises concern over ban on female education in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], March 12 (ANI): US Ambassador and Representative to the UN Human Rights Council Michele Taylor on Saturday (local time) raised concern over the ban on female education in Afghanistan by the Taliban, reported Tolo News.

taking to social media she tweeted that female students in Afghanistan face unacceptable restrictions on their freedom and ability to pursue education.

"Over 600 million children worldwide are unable to attain minimum proficiency levels in reading and math. In Afghanistan, girls are barred from attending secondary school and face unacceptable restrictions on their freedom of movement," the statement read.

Although the new academic year will start in the next two weeks, so far no new decision has been made to reopen girls' schools. Some female students criticized the closure of their schools by the current government, reported Tolo News.

"We worked hard and learned a lot; we have goals and ambitions, and it is vital that our schools be opened in order to accomplish our educational dreams," said Husna, a student in the eleventh grade.

"We ask the officials to reopen schools for female students at the same time as it is opened for male students," said Salwa, another student.

Young Afghani women protested against the Taliban demanding women's access to education and work on the occasion of International Women's Day, reported Tolo News.



They called for the removal of restrictions imposed on women in Afghanistan.

Taliban banned women from attending university last December, nine months after the Islamist group barred girls from returning to secondary schools amid a brutal crackdown on women's rights since it seized power in 2021.

Grades 7-12 have been closed for girls and young women for more than 530 days, reported Tolo News.

Taliban also announced a ban on female NGO workers - prompting multiple major foreign aid groups to suspend their operations in the country.

Kabul residents said that education provides the basis for the progress of the country, and they asked the Taliban to reopen schools for girls.

"If they reopen schools and universities it will be a very good thing, and we will get rid of the need of others. We should have doctors and engineers and serve our country," said Janan, a resident of Kabul.

"We ask the Islamic Emirate to open schools for girls, and this is our only request and it will make everyone progress in the country," said Amir, another resident of Kabul.

The Taliban's return to power preceded a deepening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, worsening issues that had long plagued the country. (ANI)

