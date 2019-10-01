US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad arrives in Islamabad to hold meetings on Afghan peace

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 1 (ANI): United States Special Envoy for Afghan Peace Zalmay Khalilzad reached Islamabad on Tuesday.

The envoy was accompanied by a delegation of officials.

Sources told ARY News that Khalilzad, during his stay in Pakistan, will hold meetings with Pakistan's top military and civil leadership and would share new development on the Afghan peace process.

Khalilzad will likely visit the Foreign Office and hold a consultative meeting with the Pakistani officials, the sources added.

The US envoy arrived here after concluding his visit to China.

On September 22, Khalilzad had called upon Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was in America then, and had discussed the ongoing situation in Afghanistan and the apparent dissolution of the Afghan peace process. (ANI)

