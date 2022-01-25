US F-35 jet crash lands in South China Sea, pilot ejects safely

Washington [US], January 25 (ANI): A US F-35 jet has crash-landed in the South China Sea, but the pilot safely ejected from the aircraft and was evacuated by a military helicopter, the US Navy informed on Sunday.



"An F-35C Lightning II, assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2, had a landing mishap on deck while USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) was conducting routine flight operations in the South China Sea, Jan. 24, 2022. The pilot safely ejected from the aircraft and was recovered via US military helicopter," the US Navy said in a statement.

The US Navy said that the pilot is in stable condition. However, seven sailors were injured in the incident.

The condition of three sailors required being evacuated to a medical treatment facility in Manila in the Philippines. The other four sailors were treated by onboard medical personnel. (ANI)

