US greets Pak on Independence Day, urges for more efforts to promote regional stability, peace

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 14 (ANI): Extending its greeting to people of Pakistan on the occasion of its 73rd Independence Day, the United States on Wednesday urged Islamabad to deepen its efforts to promote regional stability and peace.

In a statement, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said: "On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I would like to offer my warmest greetings to the people of Pakistan as they mark their independence day."

On this day, every year, Pakistan celebrates its freedom from the British colonial rule in 1947. The same day, the country also separated from India.

Washington said it hopes that Pakistan will deepen its efforts to promote regional stability and peace.

"Over the years, the United States and Pakistan have achieved much when we have worked together in partnership. In the coming year, we hope to build on the important commitments made during the recent visit by Prime Minister Imran Khan and senior leaders of the Government of Pakistan, and deepen our vital efforts to promote regional stability and peace," Pompeo said. (ANI)

