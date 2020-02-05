US has shown understanding of Chabahar Port's importance: MEA to Parliament

New Delhi [India], Feb 05 (ANI): The United States has understood the importance of Chabahar Port by exempting India from the sanctions as the Iranian seaport plays a vital role in providing humanitarian supplies to land-locked Afghanistan said the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday.

"The U.S. has shown an understanding of the importance of the Chabahar Port operations for continued humanitarian supplies to Afghanistan and to provide Afghanistan with economic alternatives," Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan in a written reply in Parliament.

The United States has provided a "narrow exemption" to India from sanctions on the Chabahar project in Iran as it plays a vital role in transporting India's humanitarian supplies to war-torn Afghanistan.

The Chabahar Port which provides an alternative route for trade between India and Afghanistan is located in Southeastern Iran, on the Gulf of Oman.

India sent its maiden cargo of wheat to Afghanistan through the Chabahar port in Iran, bypassing Pakistan, in October 2017.

When asked about the details of progress made with respect to Chabahar Port in Iran, the minister said that India is participating in the development of the first phase of Shahid Beheshti Port in Chabahar in cooperation with the Iran government.

"India is participating in the development of the first phase of Shahid Beheshti Port in Chabahar in cooperation with the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Indian company, India Ports Global Limited, has taken over port operations in December 2018 and has successfully handled over 5 lakh tons of cargo. This includes exports from Afghanistan through Chabahar Port which began in February 2019," said Muraleedharan. (ANI)

