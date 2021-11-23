US house members introduce bill for Afghan War Commission

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 23 (ANI): The US Congress members introduced a bill for the Afghan War Commission to learn from mistakes made in the war-torn country for future conflicts.

"US Congressman Peter Meijer and Congressman Andy Kim introduced a bill to assess the Afghanistan war and experiences learned during the past 20 years the US has been in Afghanistan. It is called the "Afghanistan War Commission Act of 2021", reported Tolo News.

The commission aims to make the results available to the public in an unclassified report, in order to learn from Afghanistan for the sake of future conflicts.

"The war in Afghanistan was a whole-of-government effort that - now concluded - demands an independent, whole-of-government assessment in order to learn what happened. This commission is essential to the future safety and security of our country," said Congressman Kim.

"I'm proud to introduce this bipartisan piece of legislation that will create an independent commission because our country's national security should not be partisan. I'm grateful for Congressman Meijer's leadership on this issue and hope this is passed into law so that our country can do a comprehensive deep dive into the war in Afghanistan."



The commission would probe the affairs of all US government agencies active in Afghanistan, including the Defense Department, State Department, the Central Intelligence Agency and NATO, reported Tolo News.

Senator Tammy Duckworth introduced the companion bill in the US Senate. The bill in the committee in the US Senate has also earned bipartisan support.

"Congress owes the thousands of American service members who sacrificed in Afghanistan a serious, honest and long-term effort devoted to bringing accountability and transparency. I'm glad that Representatives Kim and Meijer are taking the lead on my proposal in the House so we can create an independent, nonpartisan commission aimed at ensuring we learn from mistakes made over 20 years in Afghanistan and implement reforms to ensure those mistakes are never repeated," Duckworth said.

The Islamic Emirate said that the US was defeated after a 20-year military presence in Afghanistan.

"There is nothing unclear to the people regarding the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. It is a fact that the US was defeated in Afghanistan but the US can explain to its people the reason for the defeat," said Inamullah Samangani, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate. (ANI)

