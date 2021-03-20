US House overwhelmingly supports measure condemning military coup in Myanmar

Washington [US], March 20 (ANI): The US House of Representatives on Friday overwhelmingly supported a measure to condemn the ongoing military coup in Myanmar which ousted its civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Every House Democrat backed the measure, while 14 Republicans voted against it, and one GOP Representative, Paul Gosar, voted present, reported CNN.

The measure was a suspension bill, which are typically passed via voice vote, but earlier in the week Republicans forced recorded votes on five bipartisan pieces of legislation.



The Republican members of the House who voted against the measure have not yet responded to calls by CNN.

Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, Andy Biggs, Matt Gaetz and more are among the GOP Representatives who voted against the Myanmar measure.

Meanwhile, the total number killed in weeks of unrest has risen to at least 224, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group said, noting another death in the commercial hub of Yangon and two in the cities of Monywa and Bago on Thursday.

On February 1, Myanmar's military overthrew the government and declared a year-long state of emergency hours before the newly-elected parliament was due to convene. State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, along with other top officials accused of election fraud, have been placed under house arrest. The coup triggered mass protests across the country. (ANI)

