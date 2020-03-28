US house passes USD 2 trillion coronavirus rescue package

Washington [US], Mar 28 (Sputnik/ANI): The US House of Representatives on Friday passed a USD 2 trillion coronavirus (COVID-19) rescue package, which will head to President Donald Trump for signature.

The economic aid package, which passed by voice vote, will provide funding for companies, local governments, and cash for ordinary Americans. The bill comes a day after the United States surpassed China as the world leader in confirmed coronavirus cases.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARE) bill includes $850 billion in aid to companies impacted by the pandemic and $1.15 trillion to fund state and city programs, employment insurance plans and money for Americans.

Congress recently passed two other coronavirus emergency relief bills totaling $113 billion.

The Johns Hopkins University real-time tracker of reported cases around the world revealed the United States has 92,932 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,380 deaths from the disease as of Friday afternoon. China currently has 81,897 confirmed cases, as the country with the largest number of reported novel coronavirus infections. (Sputnik/ANI)

