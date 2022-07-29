US imposes Russia-related sanctions on two persons, four entities

Washington [US], July 29 (ANI): The United States has imposed a new round of Russia-related sanctions on two individuals and four entities, the US Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Friday.

"Today, the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), as part of a joint action with the Department of Justice, sanctioned two individuals and four entities that support the Kremlin's global malign influence operations and election interference activities," US Treasury Department said in a statement.

It says that the individuals and entities designated today played various roles in Russia's attempts to manipulate and destabilize the United States and its allies and partners, including Ukraine. This action follows a series of OFAC designations that have "highlighted and disrupted Russia's persistent election interference operations and destabilization efforts against Ukraine."



"Today's actions demonstrate the US government's resolve to protect free and fair elections, as well as other democratic institutions and processes," the department said.

According to the US government, this action is separate and distinct from the broad range of high-impact measures the United States and its allies and partners continue to impose on Russia for its war against Ukraine.

"Free and fair elections form a pillar of American democracy that must be protected from outside influence," said US Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson. "The Kremlin has repeatedly sought to threaten and undermine our democratic processes and institutions. The United States will continue our extensive work to counter these efforts and safeguard our democracy from Russia's interference."

US alleges that Russian intelligence services, including the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), support Kremlin-directed influence operations against the United States and its allies and partners, and often recruit individuals, known as "co-optees."

"Russia's intelligence services then leverage these individuals to create or heighten divisions within the country. Russia's co-optees carry out specific assignments, inform Russia's intelligence services about specific people and events, and conduct specific assignments for them," US Treasury Department further alleges. (ANI)

