US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo in a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

US: Imran Khan meets Pompeo

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 00:53 IST

Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is in the United States for a three-day visit, met US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, on Tuesday.
"This morning, @SecPompeo met with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan @ImranKhanPTI, in Washington D.C. @usembislamabad," tweeted US Department of State.


Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood and Pakistani envoy Asad Majeed Khan were also present during the meeting.
This comes a day after US President Donald Trump held a meeting with Khan in the White House.
During the meeting, Khan and Trump held a discussion on a wide range of issues including counterterrorism, defence, energy, and trade. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 02:00 IST

Britons call Boris Johnson 'Britain's Trump': US President

Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that people like him that why they are calling new UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson "Britain Trump"

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 00:30 IST

2 killed, 20 injured in Quetta blast

Quetta [Pakistan], July 24 (ANI): Atleast two people killed and over 20 others suffered injuries in a bomb explosion in Quetta of Pakistan.

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 23:18 IST

Media in Pak has more freedom than in Britain: Imran Khan

Washington DC [USA], July 23 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday made a bizarre claim that the media in his country has more freedom than that in Britain since he has assumed office, going by what they are allowed to report.

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 23:14 IST

Will persuade Taliban to hold talks with Afghan govt: Imran Khan

Washington DC [USA], July 23 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that he would meet representatives of Taliban after his return home from the US to persuade them to initiate talks with the Afghanistan government.

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 21:54 IST

11 killed in landslides in western Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 23 (ANI): At least 11 people were killed, while two others went missing, after landslides, triggered by incessant rains, buried houses in Nepal's western district of Gulmi on Tuesday, police said.

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 19:48 IST

IMF cuts India's GDP growth forecast to 7 per cent for FY20

Washington DC [India], July 23 (ANI): The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cut its projection for India's economic growth by 0.3 percentage points to 7 per cent for the fiscal year 2019-20 owing to the "weaker-than-expected outlook" for the domestic demand.

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 19:01 IST

Surprised by India's reaction: Imran Khan on Trump's mediation...

Washington DC [US], July 23 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that he is "surprised" by India's reaction to Donald Trump's offer to play a role of a mediator on the issue of Kashmir between New Delhi and Islamabad.

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 18:12 IST

Trump gifts cricket bat to Khan, accepts invite to visit Pak

Washington DC [USA], July 23 (ANI): Donald Trump presented Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan with a cricket bat, along with a picture of former US president Dwight Eisenhower during the meeting at the White House here on Monday.

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 17:57 IST

Boris Johnson will be next Prime Minister of UK

London [UK], July 23 (ANI): Hardline Brexiteer Boris Johnson will be the next prime minister of Britain after defeating Jeremy Hunt in the Conservative party's leadership contest.

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 14:46 IST

Afghanistan demands clarification on Trump's remarks

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 23 (ANI): Afghanistan on Tuesday sought clarification on US President Donald Trump's statements regarding their nation, which were made during his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Washington on Monday.

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 14:27 IST

Bilaterally there will never be resolution of Kashmir issue: Pak PM

Washington [USA], July 23 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday told an American news outlet that there will never be a resolution to the Kashmir issue bilaterally and asserted that the US and President Trump can play a "big part" in mediation.

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 12:24 IST

N Korean state media releases pictures of Kim inspecting...

Pyongyang [North Korea], July 23 (ANI): North Korean state media on Tuesday released images showing its leader Kim Jong-un inspecting what is touted to be a submarine in the making at a warehouse.

