US: Imran Khan meets Pompeo

Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is in the United States for a three-day visit, met US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, on Tuesday.

"This morning, @SecPompeo met with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan @ImranKhanPTI, in Washington D.C. @usembislamabad," tweeted US Department of State.



Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood and Pakistani envoy Asad Majeed Khan were also present during the meeting.

This comes a day after US President Donald Trump held a meeting with Khan in the White House.

During the meeting, Khan and Trump held a discussion on a wide range of issues including counterterrorism, defence, energy, and trade. (ANI)