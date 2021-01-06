US, India 'close cooperation' important to counter China's LAC action: US Envoy

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): The close coordination between the United States and India has been pivotal as India confronts the threat posed by Beijing along the Line of Actual Control, said outgoing US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster on Tuesday.

"No other country does as much to contribute to the security of Indians and India. Our close coordination has been important as India confronts, perhaps on a sustained basis, aggressive Chinese activity on its border," Juster said in a farewell address at the end of his tenure.

The outgoing US Envoy further added that the US recognises that India desires to produce more of its military equipment within the country and the United States looks forward to the growing partnership between Washington and New Delhi in this effort.

"As this process unfolds, India will likely need to develop certain key capabilities with the careful use of outside procurements. This is expected to include fighter aircraft, which have the potential to transform our defense industrial cooperation," he added.

Juster stated that the US and India are committed to strengthening defence and security cooperation and pointed out that in the past four years, the two countries have purposely deepened this cooperation to keep our nation safe from a growing array of threats and to provide security beyond our own borders.

He said that the United States is committed to this region and India because "our future is inextricably linked to it".

"America's support for India's rise as a global power is clear across the political spectrum. No country has a strong and robust defence and counter-terrorism relationship with India as does the US," he said.

The Indo-Pacific region needs stability, leadership and a democratic model for development that does not threaten the sovereignty of other countries, Juster has said and noted that a strong and democratic India is an important partner to promote peace and prosperity.

Juster said that the Indo-Pacific is particularly significant for the US-India relationship because "it recognises the reality that India and the Indian ocean are inextricably tied to East Asia and Pacific".

The US Ambassador said that in 2017 President Trump described the US vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific "as sovereign and independent nations with diverse cultures can prosper side by side and thrive in freedom and peace". (ANI)