US-Indian Army partnership an important part of defense cooperation, says Ken Juster

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Outgoing US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster on Tuesday said that the US partnership with the Indian Army is an important part of our overall defense cooperation.



Taking to Twitter, US Ambassador to India said that he had a productive meeting with Indian Army chief General MM Naravane on Monday.

"I had a very productive meeting yesterday with Chief of the Army Staff General Naravane. The US partnership with the Indian Army is an increasingly important part of our overall defense cooperation," Kenneth Juster wrote in a tweet.

On Monday, US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster and Rear Admiral Eileen Haskins Laubacher, Defence Attache at US Embassy in India called on Indian Army chief General MM Naravane and discussed issues of mutual interest. (ANI)

