US, Indonesia to safeguard maritime security in South China Sea

Jakarta [Indonesia], October 30 (ANI): In a bid to check China's predatory moves in the South China Sea (SCS), the US and Indonesia have decided to cooperate in developing Natuna Islands in SCS.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi held talks in Jakarta on Thursday to challenges the dragon's claims in the international waters reported NHK World.

China has territorial disputes with Indonesia regarding the Natuna Islands. Indonesia claims sovereignty over the islands and has designated an exclusive economic zone off the island.



Both leaders discussed the situation in the South China Sea, where China claims most of the waters.

"Stability and peace should be maintained in the South China Sea and that international law, in particular the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, must be respected and implemented," said Retno.

"The US welcomes Indonesia's decisive action to safeguard its maritime sovereignty around the Natuna Islands," said Pompeo.

Pompeo expressed his willingness to cooperate in new ways to ensure maritime security and protect some of the world's busiest trade routes when Reno asked for more investment from US businesses, including for projects in the outer islands of Indonesia, including Natuna Islands reported NHK World.

Meanwhile, Japan too is helping Indonesia in developing fishing ports and enhancing patrol capabilities in the area to restrict China's territorial ambitions. (ANI)

