US intents to strike terror camps in Afghanistan post-military drawdown

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 31 (ANI): The United States military would strike if terrorist camps were found in Afghanistan after military drawdown from the war-torn country, The News International reported citing a State Department spokesperson.

State Department's Urdu spokesperson Zed Tarar said that the Biden administration is willing to take immediate action if any terrorist training camps were found in the future.

In recent weeks, large-scale violence has gripped Afghanistan as the Taliban stepped up its offensive after foreign troops began withdrawing from the war-torn country. Over 24,000 Taliban have been killed and wounded in battles with the Afghan security forces over the past four months.

The Taliban launched 22,000 attacks in various parts of the country during the period running from April to July, Tolo News reported.



"The influx of more than 10,000 terrorists from outside Afghanistan in order to increase the violence shows that there are also foreign hands behind the war in Afghanistan," said Sayed Abdullah Hashemi, an official of the State Ministry for Peace Affairs.

Speaking over Pakistan's role in regional peace, State Department Zed spokesperson stated Afghan neighbours have a duty not to support "militants" for the sake of keeping peace in the region.

On US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's India visit, the spokesperson said both countries have a significant partnership in various fields.

He also said that partnership with India is also very important for peace in Afghanistan. "US was not only in contact with India but also with other neighbouring countries of Afghanistan for the betterment of the region."

Zed said the US and its allies would not allow Afghanistan to return to the status quo of 2001 while warning that the Taliban must stop human rights violations immediately. (ANI)

