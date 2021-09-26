US jails FBI's undercover Pakistani agent for seven years

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 26 (ANI): The US has jailed a Pakistan agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for seven years over charges of threatening to kill his former colleagues at the FBI. Notably, he was the main character of the FBI's entrapment operation that ran for nine years and made worldwide headlines as it featured the names of Dawood Ibrahim and Jabir Motiwala, a media report said on Sunday.

Kamran Faridi, 56, has been jailed over transmitting threats to three former FBI colleagues - his supervisor, an FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) officer, and his former handler.

Faridi had facilitated the plot to arrest Dawood's close aide Jabir Motiwala in London in August 2018.

Born in Karachi, Faridi migrated to the US in the early 1990s where he agreed to work with the FBI and secured a green card, The News Internation said.



For more than a decade, he has been living in Florida with his American wife Kelley. He operated as an undercover "confidential informant" for more than 20 years.

Faridi worked for the FBI from 1995 until February last year.

He was arrested in London in March 2020 while entering the UK with his wife Kelley.

Officials believed that Faridi was intent on recording a witness statement before the UK High Court to testify about the FBI ordering him to lie about Jabir Motiwala's alleged involvement in the importation of Class-A drugs, extortion, money-laundering and connections to the D-company, reported The News International.

The FBI had learnt of Faridi's intentions after listening to wiretapped phone conversations between him and Motiwala's London lawyers. (ANI)

