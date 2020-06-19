US looks forward to working with India for more stable, secure world: Ambassador Ken Juster

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): United States Ambassador to India Ken Juster on Thursday congratulated India for having elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, saying the US is looking forward to working with India for a more prosperous world.

"Hearty congratulations to India's successful election to the UN Security Council. The United States looks forward to working with India for a more stable, secure, and prosperous world," Ken Juster, US Ambassador to India tweeted.

With a comfortable victory of 184 votes in the 193-member General Assembly, India on Wednesday was elected unopposed as a non-permanent member of the 15 members UNSC for the 2021-22 term.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdulla Shahid had wished newly-elected countries including India for securing a seat at the UNSC.

"Sincere congratulations to India, Norway, Ireland and Mexico on their election to the @UN Security Council 2021-2022," Shahid tweeted.

The UN General Assembly held elections for the President of the 75th session of the Assembly, five non-permanent members of the Security Council and members of the Economic and Social Council on Wednesday (June 17, 2020), amid special voting arrangements in place at the UN Headquarters in strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.

Speaking to ANI, TS Tirumurti, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, said India's election as a non-permanent member at UNSC is a recognition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's global role and his strong engagement across countries.

"Our election is a recognition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's global role. His strong engagement across countries and across regions has clearly found resonance," he said. (ANI)

