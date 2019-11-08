US flag
US flag

US mandates $10 non-refundable fee for each H-1B registration

ANI | Updated: Nov 08, 2019 04:06 IST

Washington [US], Nov 8 (ANI): The United States on Thursday announced a final rule that will require a $10 non-refundable fee for each H-1B registration submitted by petitioning employers.
The registration fee is part of an agency-wide effort to modernize and more efficiently process applications to live or work in the United States.
The H-1B program allows companies in the United States to temporarily employ foreign workers in occupations that require the application of a body of highly specialized knowledge and a bachelor's degree or higher in the specific speciality, or its equivalent.
Upon implementation of the electronic registration system, petitioners seeking to file H-1B cap-subject petitions, including those eligible for the advanced degree exemption, will first have to electronically register with US Citizenship and Immigration Services during a designated registration period, unless the requirement is suspended.
"This effort will help implement a more efficient and effective H-1B cap selection process," said USCIS Acting Director Ken Cuccinelli. "The electronic registration system is part of an agency-wide initiative to modernize our immigration system while deterring fraud, improving vetting procedures and strengthening program integrity."
The final rule, Registration Fee Requirement for Petitioners Seeking to File H-1B Petitions on Behalf of Cap-Subject Aliens, is effective December 9, 2019, and the fee will be required when registrations are submitted.
USCIS is fee-funded, and this non-refundable fee will support the new electronic registration system to make the H-1B cap selection process more efficient for both petitioners and the agency.
USCIS is slated to implement the registration process for the fiscal year 2021 H-1B cap selection process, pending completed testing of the system. The agency will announce the implementation timeframe and initial registration period in the Federal Register once a formal decision has been made, and USCIS will offer ample notice to the public in advance of implementing the registration requirement.
USCIS published a notice of proposed rulemaking highlighting a registration fee on Sept. 4, 2019, which included a 30-day public comment period. USCIS received only 22 comments during that time, and has considered all submissions and offered public responses ahead of announcing the final rule, which is effective on December 9. (ANI)

