US military confirms retaliatory air strike against Taliban in Kandahar

Kandahar [Afghanistan], December 12 (ANI/Sputnik): The US forces here has conducted an airstrike against the Taliban, as the terror group attacked an Afghan army checkpoint in Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar earlier this week.

The attack took place on Thursday near an Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) security checkpoint in Kandahar's Zhari district, resulting in clashes that left dozens of Taliban militants killed. The radical group has slammed the US airstrike as a breach of the landmark bilateral deal.

"USFOR-A (US Forces Afghanistan) conducted a strike against armed Taliban fighters attacking an ANDSF checkpoint in Zhari district Kandahar on Dec 10. This strike in defense of the ANDSF is [in accordance with] with the US-Taliban agreement," USFOR-A Spokesman Col. Sonny said on Twitter late on Friday.



The military official also refuted the Taliban's claim that the airstrike had led to civilian casualties.

On February 29, the US and the Taliban agreed to a peace deal in the Qatari capital of Doha, under which the radical group committed to reducing violence.

This paved the way for intra-Afghan talks, which began in Doha on September 12. The intra-Afghan reconciliation ultimately pursues a withdrawal of foreign troops from the country. (ANI/Sputnik)

