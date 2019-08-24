Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (File photo)
Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (File photo)

US Mission condoles Arjun Jaitley's demise, recalls his contribution to bilateral ties

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 19:35 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): The United States Mission in India on Saturday condoled the demise of former Finance Minister Arjun Jaitley, while noting his contribution in improving the economic ties between Washington and New Delhi.
"The United States Mission in India grieves with the people of India on the loss of former Minister Arun Jaitley. He will be remembered for his long and distinguished service to India" a statement released by the embassy read.
The embassy noted Jaitley's contribution in initiating and implementing major economic reforms in India such as Goods and Services Tax (GST) as well as the efforts and measures taken towards combating corruption and improving the ease of doing business.
"Especially notable were his introduction of the Goods and Services Tax, efforts to improve the ease of doing business, and measures to combat corruption. Minister Jaitley recognised the importance of the US-India relationship and worked to improve the economic ties between our countries. The US Mission in India extends our deepest condolences to former Minister Jaitley's family and many friends, as well as to all the citizens of India," the statement added.
Jaitley passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Saturday afternoon. He was 66.
He first became a Cabinet minister in the government of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000, and then also went on to serve as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from June 2009.
He was appointed the Finance Minister in the first term of Modi government in 2014. He opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 19:11 IST

PM Modi arrives in Bahrain

Manama [Bahrain], Aug 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bahrain on Saturday on the third leg of this three-nation tour, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 18:57 IST

Nepal PM mourns Arun Jaitley's demise

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 24 (ANI): Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Saturday expressed grief over the death of India's former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley who breathed his last at the age of 66.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 18:46 IST

PM Modi leaves for Bahrain from UAE

Abu Dhabi [UAE], Aug 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Bahrain on Saturday from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following the successful completion of the second leg of his three-nation tour.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 18:27 IST

India, UAE jointly release commemorate stamp of Mahatma Gandhi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], Aug 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday jointly released a commemorative stamp of Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 18:07 IST

PM Modi makes 'special purchase' from RuPay card in UAE

Abu Dhabi [UAE], Aug 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made a special first purchase using the RuPay card in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which he would offer as 'prasad' at the Shreenathji Temple during his visit to Bahrain on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 17:18 IST

Political stability, predictable policy framework make India...

Abu Dhabi [UAE], Aug 24 (ANI): Urging Indian business community in the UAE to invest in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Saturday said the "political stability and predictable policy framework" make India an attractive investment destination.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 15:51 IST

UAE confers 'Order of Zayed' to Modi

Abu Dhabi (UAE), Aug 24 (ANI): Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday conferred UAE's highest civilian award 'Order of Zayed' on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 14:39 IST

Chinese envoy condoles Jaitley's demise

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Chinese Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, on Saturday condoled the demise of former union minister Arun Jaitley.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 14:20 IST

France condoles Jaitley's death, describes him as "one of Rajya...

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Outgoing Franch Ambassador in India, Alexandre Ziegler, on Saturday condoled over the demise of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 13:23 IST

Pakistan: 2 killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in gun attack

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], Aug 24 (ANI): Two people were killed after a police checkpoint was attacked by unidentified assailants in Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 13:17 IST

Great statesman: US envoy condoles demise of Jaitley

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): The United States envoy to India, Ken Juster, on Saturday condoled the demise of former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitely.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 12:40 IST

India's action to revoke Article 370 internal matter: Senior US official

Washington [US], Aug 24 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with US President Donald Trump, the United States has said abrogation of Article 370 is an internal matter of New Delhi..

Read More
iocl