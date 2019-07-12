US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. (File photo)
US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. (File photo)

US mulling partial sanctions relief to N Korea in exchange for nuclear freeze

ANI | Updated: Jul 12, 2019 07:06 IST

Seoul [South Korea], Jul 12 (ANI): The United States is considering suspending certain sanctions on North Korea for 12 to 18 months in exchange for the dismantling of the entire nuclear weapons programme, including a main nuclear production facility, a source privy to White House talks said on Thursday.
If the plan does go ahead, it would see the lifting of sanctions curbing North Korea's exports of textiles and coal, considered a major source of income for the reclusive communist countries and may put denuclearisation talks back on track after the collapse of the Hanoi summit in Vietnam in February.
"The White House, when working-level talks begin, wants to set the conditions whereby they can begin the process of North Korea's denuclearisation," the source told Yonhap News Agency.
The source stressed that sanctions relief could be renewed if North Korea's denuclearisation progress "moves at a good pace", but warned of re-imposition of penalties if Pyongyang does not honour its commitment.
"If it works the model could also be applied to facilities other than the main nuclear complex in Yongbyon and move in a step-by-step manner until the entire weapons of mass destruction program is fully closed and all sanctions are lifted," the source said.
The move, according to the source, is important as it will allow both North Korea and the US to build trust and confidence.
However, the source warned that the inspection and verification of the dismantling of Yongbyon nuclear facility, as well as nuclear freeze, could be "tricky", adding that a detailed agreement is needed in this regard.
The source said that a complete nuclear freeze means not producing any more fissile material and warheads.
The US could consider signing a declaration to formally end the 1950-53 Korean War if North Korea agrees to the demands, the source told the South Korean newspaper.
Both North and South Korea are technically at war as the conflict ended in an armistice agreement and not a permanent peace treaty.
"The White House is open to many ideas to incentivise the North to make what they call 'a critical first step' on denuclearisation," the source said.
"Their first goal in the talks is to prove to the North that they can trust the US and that Washington wants to do something historic to ensure the hostile intent of both sides is now firmly in the past," it added.
The source further said that North Korea additionally would be keen to establish liaison offices in each other's capital cities and a separate office would be set up to coordinate the sustained recovery of the mortal remains of American troops from the communist nation.
Denuclearisation talks between North Korea and the US hit a roadblock after the summit in Vietnam ended abruptly with no joint statement being released. The two sides reportedly failed to resolve their differences over sanction waiver.
The possibility of an agreement between the two countries suffered a setback after North Korea tested multiple short-range missiles in May as a sign of apparent frustration over the stalled negotiations and continuing sanctions.
Pyongyang has repeatedly insisted that the removal of penalties will help spur economic growth, while Washington has reaffirmed that sanctions will not be removed till the communist country completely stopped its nuclear weapons programme. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 06:49 IST

'Significant progress' made in Syria's peace progress, says Russia

Moscow [Russia], Jul 12 (ANI): Russia on Thursday said that there has been "significant progress" made with regards to the peace progress in Syria, which aims to end the eight-year-long civil war in the Middle East country.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 06:21 IST

Maryam's interview 'forcefully' taken off air, alleges Pak scribe

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jul 12 (ANI): In yet another incident of media censorship in Pakistan, an interview of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz with a Pakistani news channel went off air "forcefully" within a few minutes of broadcasting.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 06:21 IST

Sydney-bound Air Canada flight makes emergency landing in...

Honolulu [USA], Jul 12 (ANI): At least 35 people suffered minor injuries after an Air Canada flight made an emergency landing in Honolulu airport after the aircraft experienced "sudden and severe turbulence", the airline said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 05:49 IST

We have terrible bias: Trump

Washington DC [USA], Jul 12 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Thursday accused the world's top social media firms of being "biased" against him and his proponents and said that his administration will set up "regulatory and legislative solutions" in an effort to protect freedom of expression online.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 05:44 IST

6.0 magnitude quake rattles Papua New Guinea

Port Moresby [Papua New Guinea], Jul 12 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter Scale jolted the coast of Papua New Guinea on Thursday evening.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 04:49 IST

India, EU hold high-level talks on migration, mobility

New Delhi [India], Jul 12 (ANI): India and the European Union (EU) on Thursday held the fifth high-level dialogue on migration and mobility (HLDMM) and discussed steps aimed at realising the full potential of "further strengthening" cooperation in the key areas.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 03:59 IST

3 mosques across Germany receive bomb threats

Berlin [Germany], Jul 12 (ANI): At least three mosques across Germany were evacuated on Thursday after receiving bomb threats through e-mails, prompting the police to beef up security.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 02:53 IST

Trump, Netanyahu discuss Iran's 'malign actions' on call

Washington DC [USA], Jul 12 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the current developments concerning Iran.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 02:31 IST

Pelosi lauds 'spectacular' PM Modi's oratory skills

Washington DC [USA], Jul 12 (ANI): US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday was all praises for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oratory skills, saying the Indian leader is "spectacular" and had the people in the "palm of his hands".

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 22:56 IST

'India in better position to take decisive actions'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 11 (ANI): After the re-election of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for the second term, India is in a better position to take decisive actions, United States Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 22:33 IST

'India, US can make world better place if collaborate on energy security'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 11 (ANI): United States Secretary of Energy Rick Perry on Thursday stressed that the world will become a better place if India and the United States work together on energy security.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 22:00 IST

'Who're you to censor me?' Activist attacks Pak FM Qureshi at...

London [UK], July 11 : An activist, advocating free speech at the Global Conference for Media Freedom here on Thursday, lashed out at Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi claiming that the Government of Pakistan had shut down his Twitter handle.

Read More
iocl