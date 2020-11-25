US National Security Adviser's visit to Vietnam, Philippines full of Cold war mentality, say Chinese embassies

Beijing [China], November 25 (ANI): Days after US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien assured Vietnam and the Philippines of Washington's support against Beijing's "incredibly aggressive" actions in the South China Sea, Chinese embassies claim that O'Brien is "stirring up trouble".

According to South China Morning Post, the Chinese Embassy in Manila accused US National Security Adviser of "stirring up trouble in the South China Sea" and "provoking a rift between China and the Philippines".

Another statement from the Chinese Embassy in Hanoi called the US to stop discrediting China over the South China Sea and the Mekong River.

"The US is not a party to the South China Sea dispute... but has been openly interfering in the issues under the name of safeguarding stability... and freedom of navigation," South China Morning Post quoted a Hanoi embassy statement late on Monday night.

"Its purpose is never to help regional countries to resolve the dispute but to maintain its hegemony in the region," the statement added.

O'Brien, during his meetings with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Foreign Affairs Minister Pham Binh Minh, "urged them to curb illegal re-routing of Chinese exports", adding that the US would be able to help with purchases of American helicopters.

South China Morning Post further reported that O'Brien also confirmed the delivery of USD 18 million worth of missiles pledged by President Donald Trump in April, according to the Philippines Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin.



The two statements came as O'Brien wrapped up his whirlwind visit to Vietnam, followed by the Philippines, where he assured his hosts of Washington's support in their maritime disputes over Beijing's "incredibly aggressive" actions in the South China Sea.

O'Brien had earlier represented Trump at the online East Asia Summit, attended by the 10 ASEAN leaders as well as the heads of countries like China, Japan and Russia and hosted by Vietnam. According to a White House statement, O'Brien told the summit that China's actions in the Mekong river basin and the South China Sea threatened peace, stability, and sovereignty.

The two Chinese embassies claimed that O'Brien's recent remarks were "full of cold war mentality" where the Manila embassy added that the visit to the region was "not to promote regional peace and stability but to create chaos in the region" for Washington's self-interest.

"In recent years, to safeguard its regional and global hegemony, the US has regarded itself as patron and judge of regional countries and directly intervened in the South China Sea and other issues," it said.

The statement went on to accuse the US of having "fanned the flames everywhere, stirred up a confrontation among the countries in the region, interfered in the efforts of China and relevant ASEAN countries to peacefully negotiate and manage disputes, and seriously undermined regional peace and stability."

"The US is the biggest driver of the militarisation of the South China Sea and the most dangerous external factor endangering the peace and stability," it added.

Indo-Pacific region is largely viewed as an area comprising the Indian Ocean and the western and central Pacific Ocean, including the South China Sea. (ANI)

