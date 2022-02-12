US new strategy in Indo-Pacific challenges China's coercion, aggression in region

Beijing [China], February 12 (ANI): As China continues to pose serious geopolitical challenges to the Asian nations through its economic coercion and arbitrary approach and with Washington's announcement of the US' new Indo-Pacific Strategy, the Biden administration aims to deter Beijing's coercion, aggression, and threats to the rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific, according to a media report.

The Biden Administration had released its long-awaited Indo-Pacific Strategy report on 11 February, outlining how it plans to deal with the increasing adventurism of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and to better secure and improve the region for the international community. It outlines the President's vision to firmly anchor the United States' position in the Indo-Pacific, strengthen the region and support India's rise and regional leadership in the process, according to The Hong Kong Post.

The document further said that as it continues to build its strategic partnership with India, the US will contribute to a free and open Indo-Pacific, a region where China confronts the US and other countries. The strategy plan said that the US would steadily advance our major defence partnership with India and support its role as a net security provider, said the report.



The White House in an associated statement said that interest in the region from partners and allies was converging and that the realm would play a critical role in the future development of the US both economically and diplomatically.

"This convergence in commitment to the region, across oceans and across political-party lines, reflects an undeniable reality: the Indo-Pacific is the most dynamic region in the world, and its future affects people everywhere," said the statement.

"Our collective efforts over the next decade will determine whether the PRC succeeds in transforming the rules and norms that have benefitted the Indo-Pacific and the world," the statement read.

According to The Hong Kong Post, the statement is important for clearly defining the CCP as the foremost challenge in the region, and stating plainly that the administration considers the competition between the two nations as nothing less than a battle between differing visions for the future of the global order. (ANI)

