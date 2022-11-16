US President Biden meets UK PM Sunak, discusses Russia's attacks, Poland explosion

Bali [Indonesia], November 16 (ANI): US President Joe Biden today held a meeting with United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed "Russia's barbaric missile strikes" in Ukraine and emphasised US and UK's "strong support" for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia.

"The leaders discussed Russia's barbaric missile strikes in Ukraine and underscored their governments' strong support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression," according to the statement released by the White House.

The two leaders accused Russian President Vladimir Putin and his regime of being "directly responsible" for precipitating global economic issues, including rising inflation. They emphasised keeping international pressure to ensure that Putin fails in Ukraine. Biden and Sunak discussed the explosion that happened in eastern Poland and affirmed full support for Poland's ongoing investigation.

"The Prime Minister and President Biden underscored that the actions of President Putin and his regime are directly responsible for precipitating global economic issues including rising inflation," according to the statement released by the UK government.

During the meeting, the two leaders spoke on various global issues, including the challenges posed by China. Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak agreed on the importance of the "strong UK-US relationship", particularly the "challenging" economic times the world faces, according to the statement released by the UK government. Both sides looked forward to working together to enhance cooperation between the UK and US in various sectors, including trade, defence and upholding the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.



"They also discussed the explosion that took place in the eastern part of Poland and our full support for Poland's ongoing investigation. The leaders coordinated on a range of global issues, including the challenges posed by China," according to the statement released by the White House.

US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak agreed on the importance of sustained engagement in the Indo-Pacific region. Sunak outlined the UK's Indo-Pacific priorities, including joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership trade (CPTPP) trade bloc. The two leaders discussed the need to step up their ambitions to tackle the climate crisis and the importance of securing sustainable and affordable energy supplies.

In his remarks before the meeting, Joe Biden called the UK "closest ally and friend" of the United States. He said that both sides will continue to support Ukraine as long as Russia continues its offensive. Biden termed Russia's latest missile strikes against Kyiv and Western Ukraine "merciless."

"I think this meeting is an opportunity for us to reaffirm the incredible and close relationship between Great Britain and the United States. You are our closest ally and closest friend, and we appreciate that," Joe Biden said.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called it a "great honour" to have an opportunity to sit with Biden. Sunak called the partnership between the two nations "unique and enduring." He said that the US is UK's "closest ally, biggest trading partner, closest security partner." (ANI)

