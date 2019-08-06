US President's offer to mediate in Kashmir was 'Trump card or trap card': Shehbaz Sharif jabs Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 06 (ANI): After India revoked Article 370 which gave special power to Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan's PML (N) chief Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday asked the Imran Khan-led government to clarify whether US President Donald Trump offered to mediate in Kashmir issue was "Trump's card or a mere trap card".

"I believe that what is good for Afghanistan is good for Pakistan and vice versa [...] but we should not exhaust all our resources in trying to establish peace [in Afghanistan] without getting anything in return. We have to ask [the government]: Was President Trump's offer to mediate his trump card or trap card?," Shehbaz Sharif told a joint parliamentary session on Tuesday, which was convened to discuss the recent developments in Jammu and Kashmir.

During a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House on July 22, Trump had said that he would love to act as a mediator between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue and that a request for the same had been made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trump's claim of such a request being made was rejected by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Parliament. The minister emphasised that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally.

Qureshi said that no Pakistan-friendly nation has stepped up to help Pakistan. "Is this not a massive failure of our foreign policy?" he questioned.

Sharif said Pakistan should maintain good relations with all its neighbour.

"There is no doubt that we must maintain good relations with all our neighbours. We fought three wars against India and the results are before everyone to see [...] We want friendly relations but with self-respect," he said. (ANI)

