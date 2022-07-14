US reaffirms commitment to Israel's security, pledges to use all 'national power' to never allow nuclear weapons for Iran

Washington [US], July 14 (ANI): While adopting a Joint Declaration on the US-Israel Strategic Partnership, the US reaffirmed its commitment to Israel's security and pledged that it will never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon, and that it is prepared to use all elements of its national power to ensure that outcome.

The leaders of the United States and Israel, US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Yair Lapid, met in Jerusalem on July 14 and adopted the following Joint Declaration on the US-Israel Strategic Partnership.

Moreover, Israel thanked the United States for its ongoing and extensive support for deepening and broadening the historic Abraham Accords.

The countries affirmed that Israel's peace and normalisation agreements with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco constitute a critical addition to Israel's strategic peace treaties with Egypt and Jordan, all of which are important to the future of the Middle East region and to the cause of regional security, prosperity, and peace.

The United States and Israel are committed to continuing to discuss the challenges and opportunities in Israeli-Palestinian relations.

"Consistent with the longstanding security relationship between the United States and Israel and the unshakeable U.S. commitment to Israel's security, and especially to the maintenance of its qualitative military edge, the United States reiterates its steadfast commitment to preserve and strengthen Israel's capability to deter its enemies and to defend itself by itself against any threat or combination of threats," the White House statement read.

"The United States further reiterates that these commitments are bipartisan and sacrosanct and that they are not only moral commitments, but also strategic commitments that are vitally important to the national security of the United States itself," it added.

Furthermore, the United States stressed that "integral to this pledge is the commitment never to allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon, and that it is prepared to use all elements of its national power to ensure that outcome. The United States further affirms the commitment to work together with other partners to confront Iran's aggression and destabilizing activities, whether advanced directly or through proxies and terrorist organizations such as Hezbollah, Hamas, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad."

The United States and Israel affirmed that among the values the countries share is an unwavering commitment to democracy, the rule of law, and the calling of "Tikkun Olam," repairing the world.

The leaders expressed appreciation for former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who "led the most diverse government in Israel's history, and under whose leadership this extraordinary partnership has continued to grow stronger."

The United States and Israel noted that nothing better reflects the steadfast and bipartisan support of the United States to Israel's security than the unprecedented Memoranda of Understanding on security assistance signed by successive U.S. administrations over the last few decades, and that these arrangements demonstrate in word and deed that the United States considers Israel's security essential to U.S. interests and an anchor of regional stability.

The United States strongly supported implementing the terms of the current historic USD 38 billion Memorandum of Understanding in full, which honours the United States' "enduring commitment to Israel's security", as well as its conviction that a follow-on MoU should address emerging threats and new realities.

In addition, the United States is committed to seeking additional missile defence assistance in excess of MoU levels, in exceptional circumstances such as the hostilities with Hamas over eleven days in May 2021.

Israel appreciated the U.S. commitment to the MoU and for providing an additional USD 1 billion over MoU levels in supplemental missile defense funding following the 2021 conflict.

Further, the countries expressed enthusiasm to move forward the U.S.-Israel defense partnership through cooperation in cutting-edge defense technologies such as high energy laser weapons systems to defend the skies of Israel and in the future those of other U.S. and Israel security partners.



The countries note that the historic Negev Summit, initiated and hosted by Prime Minister Lapid, was a landmark event in joint U.S.-Israeli efforts to build a new regional framework that is changing the face of the Middle East.

The United States and Israel welcomed in this regard the meeting held in Manama, Bahrain on June 27, forming the Negev Forum on regional cooperation.

The United States welcomed these developments and is committed to continue playing an active role, including in the context of President Biden's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia, in building a robust regional architecture; to deepen the ties between Israel and all of its regional partners; to advance Israel's regional integration over time; and to expand the circle of peace to include ever more Arab and Muslim States.

The United States and Israel also welcome the opportunity to participate in a quadrilateral (hybrid) meeting, together with the leaders of India and the United Arab Emirates, in the context of the I2U2 initiative, bringing together these four countries to advance cooperation in economy and strategic infrastructure, and demonstrating the importance of this new partnership, first launched by their Foreign Ministers in October 2021.

The United States and Israel reiterate their concerns regarding the ongoing attacks against Ukraine, their commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and affirmed the importance of continued humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine.

The United States and Israel affirmed that they will continue to work together to combat all efforts to boycott or de-legitimize Israel, to deny its right to self-defense, or to unfairly single it out in any forum, including at the United Nations or the International Criminal Court.

While fully respecting the right to freedom of expression, they firmly rejected the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) campaign. The White House statement said that the two countries will use the tools at their disposal to fight every scourge and source of antisemitism and to respond whenever legitimate criticism crosses over into bigotry and hatred or attempts to undermine Israel's rightful and legitimate place among the family of nations.

In this context, they expressed their deep concern over the global surge in antisemitism and reassert their commitment to counter this ancient hatred in all of its manifestations. The United States is proud to stand with the Jewish and democratic State of Israel, and with its people, whose uncommon courage, resilience, and spirit of innovation are an inspiration to so many worldwide.

The countries condemn the deplorable series of terrorist attacks against Israeli citizens in recent months and affirm the need to confront radical forces, such as Hamas, seeking to inflame tension and instigate violence and terrorism.

US President Joe Biden reaffirmed his longstanding and consistent support of a two-state solution and for advancing toward a reality in which Israelis and Palestinians alike can enjoy equal measures of security, freedom and prosperity.

"The United States stands ready to work with Israel, the Palestinian Authority, and regional stakeholders toward that goal. The leaders also affirm their shared commitment to initiatives that strengthen the Palestinian economy and improve the quality of life of Palestinians," the statement read.

"The United States and Israel enjoy extensive bilateral cooperation and dialogue between their two countries in many critical spheres - from groundbreaking collaboration in science and technology, to unique intelligence sharing and joint military exercises, to shared efforts in confronting pressing global challenges such as climate change, food security, and healthcare," it added.

To complement the extensive existing scientific and technological cooperation between their two countries, and to bring their cooperation to a new height, the leaders launched a new U.S.-Israel Strategic High-Level Dialogue on Technology to form a U.S.-Israel technological partnership in critical and emerging technologies, as well as in areas of global concern: pandemic preparedness, climate change, artificial intelligence, and trusted technology. This new technological partnership will be designed to boost the countries' mutual innovation ecosystems and address geostrategic challenges.

In this same spirit, the United States and Israel affirmed their commitment to continue their shared and accelerated efforts to enable Israeli passport holders to be included in the U.S. Visa Waiver Program as soon as possible, as well as their support for increased collaboration on operational cyber exchange and on combatting cybercrime.

The leaders stated that all of these initiatives, and countless other joint endeavors, undertaken between their peoples at every level of government and civil society demonstrate that the U.S.-Israel strategic partnership is indispensable and makes an outsized contribution not only to the good of American and Israeli citizens but also to the good of the Middle East and of the world.

"With this record of remarkable achievement and with a sense of the incredible promise that the unparalleled U.S.-Israel relationship holds for the future, the United States and Israel warmly welcome entering the 75th year of this extraordinary partnership," it added. (ANI)

