Washington [US], Mar 1 (ANI): The United States on Saturday reported the first death from coronavirus, local media reported citing the Health Department.
The health authority said in a press release that more cases of the infection were detected in King County, in addition to two cases that were confirmed on Friday, according to Seattle-based KIRO-TV channel. (ANI)
US reports first death from coronavirus
ANI | Updated: Mar 01, 2020 00:06 IST
