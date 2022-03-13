US representative asks Taliban to protect women's rights if it wants international recognition

Kabul [Afghanistan], March 13 (ANI): US State Department's special representative for Afghan women, Rina Amiri, has said that the Taliban must protect women's rights if it wants recognition by the international community, local media reported.

The Taliban should respect the rights of women, girls, minorities, and all the people living in the country, Khaama Press quoted Amiri as saying during an interview with Voice of America.

The envoy added that Afghan women should not only work in the health and education sector but in all sectors of public life.



"Afghan women should be allowed to participate in all peaceful demonstrations. The women should have the freedom of expression, freedom of travel, and all those freedoms that Islam has given to women and Afghanistan are bound to," the media outlet quoted her as saying.

Notably, the Taliban regime which took over Kabul in August last year has curtailed women's rights and freedoms, with women largely excluded from the workforce due to the economic crisis and restrictions.

However, the Taliban has accused the previous Afghan government backed by the International Community of providing sham rights to women and depriving them of the real rights of women, according to the media outlet. (ANI)

