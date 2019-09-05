US, Romanian service members among 10 killed in Kabul attack

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 5 (ANI): A US and a Romanian service member were among the 10 people killed in the car bombing carried out by the Taliban here on Thursday, the NATO Resolute Support said in a statement.

The incident took place at around 10:10 am (local time) near the National Directorate for Security (NDS) checkpoint in Kabul's Police District 9. Apart from the deceased, 42 people were wounded in the attack as per the Afghan Interior Ministry.

The area is usually heavily fortified, TOLOnews reported.

The Taliban had claimed that the attack targetted a foreign forces convoy which was entering an NDS facility in the Shashdarak area.

Some of the important buildings are located in Shashdarak, including the headquarters of NATO-led forces in Afghanistan, the Afghan Defence Ministry, the CIA's Afghan station and the National Directorate of Security (NDS) office.

This is reportedly the second such attack by the group after it reached an agreement "in principle" with the US under which the latter would withdraw 5,400 of its troops. (ANI)

