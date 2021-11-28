US, Russia actively discussing Afghanistan: Moscow

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 28 (ANI): Amid the deteriorating economic and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, a senior Russian official on Saturday said that Moscow and Washington are actively discussing the Afghan crisis.

The remarks came from the Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov during a live YouTube show where he also said that both nations are also engaging on North Korea, reported Sputnik.

"We have intensive contacts on Afghanistan, Syria, on North Korea, on the Iranian nuclear program. All these contacts are positive," Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov was quoted as saying by Sputnik.

The envoy's remarks came as Afghanistan is facing a severe financial crisis with the death rate of children rapidly surging due to malnutrition.

As the economic crisis is looming on the Taliban-ruled country, the US has also frozen nearly USD 9.5 billion in assets belonging to the Afghan central bank and stopped shipments of cash to the nation.

In response, the Taliban have been urging the international community to unfreeze the assets.

Meanwhile, during the live YouTube show, the Russian envoy also talked about many other issues including US-Russian relations.

The envoy said that there is a positive 'thing' in Russian-American relations, and contacts between officials of the countries are getting regular.

"Some positive thing, of course, exists; [there are] positive contacts," Antonov added during the show adding that "these contacts are becoming regular." (ANI)