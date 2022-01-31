US sanctions 7 individuals, 2 entities over ties to Myanmar military

Washington [US], January 31 (ANI): The United States on Monday added seven more individuals and two entities to its list of sanctions for their links to the Myanmar military.

The sanctions by the US Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) come as Myanmar is set to mark the first anniversary of the military coup on February 1.

"One year after the coup, the US, along with allies in the United Kingdom and Canada, stands with the people of Burma as they seek freedom and democracy," said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson.

"We will continue to target those responsible for the coup and ongoing violence, enablers of the regime's brutal repression, and their financial supporters."

The seven individuals who have been sanctioned include Union Attorney General Thida Oo; Chief Justice of Burma's Supreme Court Tun Tun Oo and Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Tin Oo.

The new sanctions are part of a joint move with the United Kingdom and Canada, who are each designating two Myanmar government officials, the statement said.

Last week, the US government issued a business advisory to inform the public of the heightened risks associated with doing business in Burma due to increasing military control over the economy.

The military came to power in Myanmar on February 1 on the pretext that the ruling National League for Democracy party had rigged the general election in November 2020. (ANI)