US sanctions hindering Afghanistan's progress: Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 27 (ANI): Taliban's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said that the US-imposed sanctions have hindered the progress of the country and asked the United States government to release Afghanistan's Central Bank assets.

Speaking at the Tashkent Conference on Afghanistan on Tuesday, Muttaqi claimed that the ongoing US sanctions and decades-long war are the main reasons for the poverty in the country. He added that the Islamic Emirate government is now ready to engage with the world based on mutual interest, Khaama Press reported.

"The 20-year war affected our country, our economic system is under US economic sanctions," Muttaqi said, reported TOLOnews.

"This action has not only prevented the transaction of money but also diminished the activities of our government which benefits only the people," he added.

According to Muttaqi, if the economic sanctions were lifted then it would be the best way to normalize the relationship between the two countries, and the move would leave a positive impact on the mind of the Afghan people.



"We call on the US to release Afghanistan's Central Bank assets without any conditions and lift economic sanctions on Afghanistan," he said. "This is the main step for normalization of relations. This will have a positive impact on the minds of the Afghans toward the US."

Meanwhile, Anas Haqqani, a senior member of the Islamic Emirate, also a part of the delegation, said that the world saw Afghanistan as a necessity.

He further said that countries like China, Russia and others have raised their voice to defend Afghanistan and have also asked for the release of the country's assets, reported Khaama Press.

Meanwhile, the Deputy National Security Adviser of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov stressed the need for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan, saying a joint venture is needed to eradicate terrorism in Afghanistan.

"The formation of an inclusive government means the inclusion of all tribes in Afghanistan particularly women," he said. "This can help in the betterment of the current situation. We should cooperate with each other in countering the terrorism in Afghanistan."

The Tashkent conference on Afghanistan comes at a time when the Taliban government is continuing to push for formal recognition. But so far no country has granted it, though diplomats of Pakistan, Iran, China and Russia - including a number of other international countries - are operating in Afghanistan.

The international community - including world leaders - have laid down conditions before giving the Taliban a formal identity to lead the Afghanistan republic government: 1- Observe women's rights, 2- freedom of speech, 3- formation of an inclusive government, 4- and never use of Afghan soil as a threat to other countries, including the United States, according to the Khaama Press. (ANI)

