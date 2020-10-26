US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper, who arrived in India along with Secretary of State Michael Pompeo to participate in the third India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, was accorded the Guard of Honour at the South Block on Monday.

Ahead of Tuesday's 2+ 2 ministerial dialogue Rajnath Singh held talks with Mark Esper. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh were also present at the meeting.

Prior to the start of the meeting, keeping coronavirus spread in mind, US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster greeted General Bipin Rawat and Admiral Karambir Singh with elbow bumps.



The third US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue demonstrates the high-level commitment the two countries provide to shared diplomatic and security objectives, US State Department said on Sunday.

The India-US 2+2 talks will focus on four themes -- regional security cooperation, defense information sharing, military-to-military interactions, and defense trade, the US State Department said.

The first two 2+2 Ministerial dialogues had been held in New Delhi in September 2018 and Washington DC in 2019. (ANI)

